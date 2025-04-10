Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tomas Chancalay headshot

Tomas Chancalay Injury: Likely to see minutes this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Chancalay (knee) will be an option off the bench in Saturday's game against Atlanta United, manager Caleb Porter told media Thursday.

If Chancalay steps on the pitch, this will mark his first appearance since going down with a serious knee injury against New York City on May 25, 2024. The winger isn't likely to see a big role right away, though, so he's expected to play off the bench in the coming games as he builds his match fitness.

Tomas Chancalay
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now