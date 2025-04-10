Tomas Chancalay Injury: Likely to see minutes this weekend

Chancalay (knee) will be an option off the bench in Saturday's game against Atlanta United, manager Caleb Porter told media Thursday.

If Chancalay steps on the pitch, this will mark his first appearance since going down with a serious knee injury against New York City on May 25, 2024. The winger isn't likely to see a big role right away, though, so he's expected to play off the bench in the coming games as he builds his match fitness.