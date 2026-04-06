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Tomas Chancalay News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Chancalay assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Chancalay created a pair of chances during Saturday's win and was exceptional throughout, earning an assist and putting his only shot on goal. The winger was brilliantly dangerous off the wing, and has a couple chances to do even more. Chancalay also sent in three crosses, some nice volume during the narrow win.

Tomas Chancalay
Minnesota United
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