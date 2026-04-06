Tomas Chancalay News: Assists in win

Chancalay assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Chancalay created a pair of chances during Saturday's win and was exceptional throughout, earning an assist and putting his only shot on goal. The winger was brilliantly dangerous off the wing, and has a couple chances to do even more. Chancalay also sent in three crosses, some nice volume during the narrow win.