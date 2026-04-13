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Tomas Chancalay News: Cross for assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Chancalay assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against San Diego FC.

One of Chancalay's two accurate crosses connected with the head of Kyle Duncan for a goal. So for back-to-back games, he has assisted a Minnesota goalscorer. It took less than eight appearances for Chancalay to already tie his 2025 season's assist tally.

Tomas Chancalay
Minnesota United
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