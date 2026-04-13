Tomas Chancalay News: Cross for assist
Chancalay assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against San Diego FC.
One of Chancalay's two accurate crosses connected with the head of Kyle Duncan for a goal. So for back-to-back games, he has assisted a Minnesota goalscorer. It took less than eight appearances for Chancalay to already tie his 2025 season's assist tally.
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