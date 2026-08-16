Tomas Chancalay News: Fails to put shots on target
Chancalay recorded four shots (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.
While Chancalay's effort was commendable, he didn't put a single shot on target. The attacker should have more success in front of goal against Atlanta United if he keeps up this volume, as the side has conceded 34 times so far in MLS play.
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