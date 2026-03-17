Tomas Chancalay News: Four crosses Sunday

Chancalay recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 6-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Chancalay recorded four crosses Sunday, something he's now done in three of four matches this season. He failed to create a chance or record a shot on target though, and the defensive performance by the entire team was very concerning. He was subbed off in the 64th minute for James Rodriguez.