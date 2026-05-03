Tomas Chancalay News: Four shots in Saturday's win
Chancalay registered four shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 win against Columbus Crew.
Chancalay tied a season high with four shots Saturday, putting two on target. He also recorded four crosses and took two corners, giving him a productive outing despite not being directly involved in any of his side's goals. He completed the full 90 minutes for the third time this season.
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