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Tomas Chancalay News: Involved in both goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Chancalay scored a goal and had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Portland.

Chancalay opened the scoring with a goal in the 16th minute before setting up Kelvin Yeboah in the 60th to play a role in both Minnesota goals. The goal was the first as a member of Minnesota for Chancalay as he's combined for four goal involvements, six shots and eight chances created over his last three appearances.

Tomas Chancalay
Minnesota United
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