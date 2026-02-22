Tomas Chancalay News: Productive in season opener

Chancalay registered three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Austin FC.

Chancalay was not involved in either of his side's goals Saturday, but it was still a productive day on the attack for him. He took three shots, recorded two accurate crosses and created one chance, putting pressure on the Austin defense throughout the match. He was subbed off in the 86th minute for Troy Putt.