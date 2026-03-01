Tomas Chancalay News: Solid in Saturday's win

Chancalay recorded three shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Although he wasn't involved in any goals Saturday, Chancalay still had a productive outing on the attack. He put two shots on target while also recording five crosses and taking four corners. He's had a solid start to his first season with Minnesota after he spent the last three seasons in New England where he recorded 15 goal contributions across 41 appearances.