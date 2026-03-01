Tomas Chancalay headshot

Tomas Chancalay News: Solid in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Chancalay recorded three shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Although he wasn't involved in any goals Saturday, Chancalay still had a productive outing on the attack. He put two shots on target while also recording five crosses and taking four corners. He's had a solid start to his first season with Minnesota after he spent the last three seasons in New England where he recorded 15 goal contributions across 41 appearances.

Tomas Chancalay
Minnesota United
