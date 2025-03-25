Tomas Conechny Injury: Fully training again

Conechny (head) is training fully with his team after three weeks of running on grass and doing individual exercises but is still expected to need a bit more time, according to Jon Prada of El Correo.

Conechny has been in training for around a month now and has finally reached a solid point in his training, as he was working with the group normally again. However, he still has been limited when it comes to heading the ball, with the club taking caution after the scary and serious blow to the head. He will likely still need a week or two before he sees the field again, although this is great news for the club.