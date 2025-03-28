Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Conechny Injury: Included in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Conechny (head) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Rayo Vallecano.

Conechny has been taking part in training of late, and it seems he was deemed fit enough to return to the squad in this one, although it's unclear if he'll see a lot of action. He hasn't played since Feb. 2, when he lasted only 14 minutes against FC Barcelona and had to be taken off due to a head injury.

