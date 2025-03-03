Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Conechny Injury: Returns to training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Conechny (head) was spotted in training Monday, though he's still not ready to return to action as he recovers from a head injury.

Conechny has been sidelined since early February due to a head injury, and while he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, the fact that he's back in training and running is certainly a step in the right direction. It's unclear if the winger will be able to return to action before the March international break, but Alaves are going to be very cautious with his recovery process.

