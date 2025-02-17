Tomas Conechny Injury: Will miss several weeks
Conechny (head) is expected to miss several weeks while rehabbing from the collision he suffered against Barcelona on Feb. 2, according to Tribuna.
The Argentinian winger was part of a head collision with Gavi in the draw versus Barcelona earlier this month, and while there's no specific date for a return, he suffered a hairline fracture in his skull, so he's going to need a few weeks of rest and recovery before he can return to action. The predicted recovery timeline will be around a month after the injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's out until after the March international break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now