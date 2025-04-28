Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Cvancara News: Scores vs. Holstein Kiel

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Cvancara scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Holstein Kiel. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Cvancara provided the first spark in Monchengladbach's second-half revival with a perfect header following a cross from Robin Hack. The striker snapped a long scoring drought with this goal, as his previous goal in the Bundesliga came on Sep. 28.

