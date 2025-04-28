Tomas Cvancara News: Scores vs. Holstein Kiel

Cvancara scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Holstein Kiel. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Cvancara provided the first spark in Monchengladbach's second-half revival with a perfect header following a cross from Robin Hack. The striker snapped a long scoring drought with this goal, as his previous goal in the Bundesliga came on Sep. 28.