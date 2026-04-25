Tomas Jacob Injury: Out against Toronto

Jacob (lower leg) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Toronto.

Jacob has been unable to recover in time for the weekend, with his absence from group training since before the midweek match against New England leaving the coaching staff with no option but to keep him sidelined. Ronald Hernandez and Matt Edwards will continue to compete for the right-back role in his place, with the coaching staff forced to manage without their first-choice option for another fixture. His return timeline remains unclear, and his situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes his absence does not extend further into the campaign.