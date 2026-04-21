Tomas Jacob Injury: Questionable for New England match

Jacob is dealing with a lower leg issue, according to the MLS player status report. His status for the next match against New England Revolution is uncertain.

Jacob has found consistency in a right-back role, but this injury could force him to sit out for some time. Ronald Hernandez and Matt Edwards will be in contention to replace him if needed. Jacob has recorded one goal along with 22 tackles, 25 clearances and nine interceptions over eight starts this season.