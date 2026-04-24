Tomas Jacob Injury: Training individually
Jacob (lower leg) was spotted training on his own Friday and won't be an option for Saturday's game at Toronto, according to Henry Higuita Jr. of MLS.com.
Jacob has been dealing with the injury since before the midweek match against New England, and since he hasn't returned to group training, he's clearly not ready to play yet. Ronald Hernandez and Matt Edwards will compete for the RB role while Jacob remains out.
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