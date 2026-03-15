Tomas Jacob News: Scores Saturday

Jacob scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Jacob started at right-back for a consecutive match, but his defensive spot did not limit him, still finding the back of the net in the 47th minute. This is his first goal contribution all season, taking four appearances to reach that mark. He would also add one interception, four tackles and four clearances from his defensive role.