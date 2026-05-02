Tomas Jacob News: Starting Saturday

Jacob (lower leg) is in the starting lineup for the weekend's duel against Montreal.

Jacob is back with the team after a two-game absence, potentially racking up crosses and defensive production as a right-back. His inclusion will lead Matt Edwards to the bench, which might remain the case for the rest of the season as long as Jacob stays fit. The versatile man has assisted once this year while standing out for his averages of 2.8 crosses and 2.8 tackles per game.