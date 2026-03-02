Tomas Jacob News: Two crosses Saturday
Jacob registered two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus the San Jose Earthquakes.
Jacob is looking to have a starting role in his first season with Atlanta, now starting and playing the full 90 in both games to open the campaign. He will look to see a goal contribution soon, although he is more of a defensive option, with only one in 14 appearances last season with Club Necaxa.
