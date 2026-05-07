Tomas Ostrak Injury: Doesn't train

Ostrak is doubtful for Saturday's match against Colorado after he didn't train Thursday, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Dispatch.

Ostrak was not involved in training Thursday as the club sweats his fitness heading into Saturday, as he now appears to be doubtful. Luckily for the club, he has not appeared at all this campaign, so his absence wouldn't change much. He seems to have been struggling with injuries for most of the season, leaving a rough start to the campaign, as he started in 13 of his 23 appearances last season.