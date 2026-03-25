Tomas Ostrak Injury: Involved in limited training

Ostrak (lower leg) has retuned to partial practice as he continues to recover from his injury, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.

Ostrak has yet to play in the 2026 campaign after picking up an injury in the offseason. However, the midfielder will likely aim to make his return and become an option at some point in April. He was a solid contributor of passes when given meaningful playing time, and he scored one goal and two assists over 23 MLS games played (13 starts) in 2025. He'll eventually challenge Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert (ankle) for playing time.