Tomas Ostrak Injury: Won't return yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Ostrak (lower leg) is still ruled out as manager Yoann Damet hopes to reintegrate him to the squad soon, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.

Ostrak will need more time to recover, missing his third game at the start of the campaign due to an offseason injury. The midfielder's absence will continue to reduce the team's depth while all of Marcel Hartel (personal), Eduard Lowen (personal) and Cedric Teuchert see their presence increased in the short term.

Tomas Ostrak
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Ostrak
