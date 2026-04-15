Tomas Ostrak News: Features off bench Wednesday

Ostrak (lower leg) came off the bench for 14 minutes in Wednesday's 4-0 US Open Cup win over FC Tulsa, marking his first competitive appearance of the 2026 season, the club posted.

Ostrak had been sidelined since the offseason with a lower leg injury and was working his way back into the fold after returning to partial training in recent weeks. The 14-minute cameo is a positive first step in his reintegration, and he will look to build on that platform over the coming weeks before pushing to challenge Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert for playing time in the MLS rotation.