Tomas Palacios News: Registers seven clearances in loss
Palacios registered seven clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Torino. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.
Palacios started for the third time in five matches with his new club but returned to the lineup after two games. He registered a season-high seven clearances against Torino. He now has three tackles, three interceptions, and nine clearances in four appearances. His next chance to contribute comes Saturday against Inter Milan.
