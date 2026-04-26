Tomas Soucek headshot

Tomas Soucek News: Decisive on both ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Soucek scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Everton.

Soucek was named man of the match in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League home win over Everton, rising highest to bury Jarrod Bowen's corner in the 51st minute for his fifth league goal of the season before later getting a crucial touch to deflect Thierno Barry's 83rd minute goal-bound effort onto the crossbar to protect the lead. He also came up big late on with a key block as Everton piled forward looking for an equalizer, finishing the match with one goal and a strong all-around defensive shift that included two tackles (both won) and one clearance. Soucek's impact at both ends of the pitch has been a major driving force behind the Hammers staying two points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

Tomas Soucek
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Soucek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Soucek See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago