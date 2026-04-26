Tomas Soucek News: Decisive on both ends

Soucek scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Everton.

Soucek was named man of the match in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League home win over Everton, rising highest to bury Jarrod Bowen's corner in the 51st minute for his fifth league goal of the season before later getting a crucial touch to deflect Thierno Barry's 83rd minute goal-bound effort onto the crossbar to protect the lead. He also came up big late on with a key block as Everton piled forward looking for an equalizer, finishing the match with one goal and a strong all-around defensive shift that included two tackles (both won) and one clearance. Soucek's impact at both ends of the pitch has been a major driving force behind the Hammers staying two points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play.