Tomas Soucek headshot

Tomas Soucek News: Key midfield piece

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Soucek will likely play an important role for Czechia at the World Cup, offering balanced contribution in central midfield.

Soucek totaled five goals over 35 matches played (24 starts) in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign despite playing for the relegated West Ham. He'll look to shine on the international stage as one of the leaders of Czechia's midfield, as he's likely to handle a blend of attacking and defensive duties in a box-to-box role. His size and timing make him a constant weapon on set pieces, where a significant portion of his scoring chances tend to originate. Even in matches where Czechia struggles offensively, Soucek can maintain fantasy value if he stays close to his averages of 1.7 tackles, 4.0 ball recoveries and 4.4 aerial wins per game from the European qualifiers, where he also scored two goals over 10 appearances.

Tomas Soucek
West Ham United
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