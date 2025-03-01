Tomas Soucek News: Makes most of chance

Soucek scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 2-0 win against Leicester City.

Soucek put in a good all-around display for West Ham in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City. In 89 minutes, the midfielder scored one goal from his only shot of the game, had six touches in the opposition's box, and made three clearances. The goal was Soucek's first since January 14, and he will hope to build on the momentum on March 10 against Newcastle United.