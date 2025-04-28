Tomas Soucek News: Nets one in loss
Soucek scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Brighton.
Soucek buried his third goal in seven league appearances, and his eighth of the season. This also marked the first time in four outings that he landed a shot on target, and his fifth straight game without accounting for a chance created. On the defensive side, he set a new season high with three interceptions.
