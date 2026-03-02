Tomas Soucek headshot

Tomas Soucek News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Soucek scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 loss against Liverpool.

Soucek scored during Saturday's clash, but he never really came close to influencing the match. It was a one-sided rout throughout and Soucek's goal was truly just a consolation prize. It's been a dreadful season for Soucek and co. and there's little sign of that changing in the back half of the campaign.

Tomas Soucek
West Ham United
More Stats & News
