Tomas Soucek News: Scores in loss
Soucek scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-2 loss against Liverpool.
Soucek scored during Saturday's clash, but he never really came close to influencing the match. It was a one-sided rout throughout and Soucek's goal was truly just a consolation prize. It's been a dreadful season for Soucek and co. and there's little sign of that changing in the back half of the campaign.
