Tomas Soucek News: Scores opener in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Soucek scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Soucek connected with Mohammed Kudus to open the scoring against Manchester United. This was the midfielders ninth goal of the season and his third in his last four away games. He scored from his only shot of the match and also won his only tackle, also making five clearances and three blocks.

