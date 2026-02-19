Tomas Suslov Injury: Called up for Sassuolo game

Suslov (knee) has made Verona's squad list to face Sassuolo on Friday.

Suslov had been ramping up after blowing out his knee before the start of the season and will be available for the first time in 2025/2026. His return will help mitigate several absences in the midfield, but he's unlikely to see major minutes right away. He'll play second fiddle to Abdou Harroui while Sandi Lovric (undisclosed) and Antoine Bernede (ankle) are out of commission. He was a fixture last year and recorded 32 shots (seven on target), 27 key passes and 49 crosses (14 accurate) in 31 displays, assisting once.