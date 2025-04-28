Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Suslov headshot

Tomas Suslov Injury: Dealing with an illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Suslov subbed off due to a stomach bug Monday, coach Paolo Zanetti relayed.

Suslov couldn't continue because he wasn't feeling well, but he should be able to recuperate for Saturday's home game versus Inter. His minutes will hinge on how long the problem will linger and how much he'll be able to train before the match. Antoine Bernede and Grigoris Kastanos are the other options for the role.

Tomas Suslov
Verona
