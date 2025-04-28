Tomas Suslov Injury: Dealing with an illness
Suslov subbed off due to a stomach bug Monday, coach Paolo Zanetti relayed.
Suslov couldn't continue because he wasn't feeling well, but he should be able to recuperate for Saturday's home game versus Inter. His minutes will hinge on how long the problem will linger and how much he'll be able to train before the match. Antoine Bernede and Grigoris Kastanos are the other options for the role.
