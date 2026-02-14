Tomas Suslov Injury: Nearing full health

Suslov (knee) "is in the final stages of the rehab and has resumed training with the group in some fashion," coach Paolo Sammarco announced.

Suslov is almost out of the woods after tearing his ACL during the summer and should be back in a matter of weeks. He'll split duties with Antoine Bernede (ankle), Sandi Lovric (undisclosed), and Suat Serdar once he's good to go.