Tomas Suslov News: Clears disqualification
Suslov completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Torino.
Suslov will be an option against Milan on Sunday and will resume backing up Antoine Bernede, Abdou Harroui and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro in the midfield, as he's done since recovering from a serious injury. He has taken one shot in four straight appearances (zero on target), adding two crosses (zero accurate), two corners and over interceptions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Suslov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Suslov See More