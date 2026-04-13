Tomas Suslov headshot

Tomas Suslov News: Clears disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Suslov completed a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Torino.

Suslov will be an option against Milan on Sunday and will resume backing up Antoine Bernede, Abdou Harroui and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro in the midfield, as he's done since recovering from a serious injury. He has taken one shot in four straight appearances (zero on target), adding two crosses (zero accurate), two corners and over interceptions.

Tomas Suslov
Verona
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