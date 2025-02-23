Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tomas Suslov headshot

Tomas Suslov News: Energetic against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Suslov drew five fouls and recorded two crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (two won) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

Suslov was slippery but also tracked back at will, putting together a well-rounded stat line. He has totaled nine key passes, 18 crosses (six accurate), eight tackles (six won) and six interceptions in the last five rounds.

Tomas Suslov
Verona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now