Tomas Suslov News: Energetic against Fiorentina
Suslov drew five fouls and recorded two crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (two won) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Fiorentina.
Suslov was slippery but also tracked back at will, putting together a well-rounded stat line. He has totaled nine key passes, 18 crosses (six accurate), eight tackles (six won) and six interceptions in the last five rounds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now