Tomas Suslov

Tomas Suslov News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Suslov had four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 5-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Suslov had a solid performance Saturday as he took four shots for the second time this season. He has put in some productive performances as of late, but the midfielder still has not recorded a single goal contribution this season. Given his recent run of creating chances for himself and for his teammates, he should record that elusive goal contribution soon enough.

Tomas Suslov
Verona

