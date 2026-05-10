Tomas Suslov News: Produces in Como fixture

Suslov generated two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Como.

Suslov continued filling in for Gift Orban (team-mandated suspension) and had his best outing yet, leading his team in crosses and corners and setting new season highs in both categories. He has fired at least one shot in seven displays in a row, racking up 11 attempts (three on target) and adding one key pass, 12 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners during that stretch, with no goal contributions. Furthermore, this marked his third straight match with one or more tackles, for a total of five (four won).