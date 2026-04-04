Tomas Suslov News: Quickly expelled in Fiorentina clash
Suslov took one off-target shot and was sent off ten minutes after entering Saturday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.
Suslov came off the bench in the second half as he's done routinely since returning from injury, but was red-carded for getting into a shoving match with Albert Gudmundsson. He'll miss next Saturday's away game against Torino. Antoine Bernede and Abdou Harroui will handle the role sans him.
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