Tomas Suslov News: Quickly expelled in Fiorentina clash

Suslov took one off-target shot and was sent off ten minutes after entering Saturday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Suslov came off the bench in the second half as he's done routinely since returning from injury, but was red-carded for getting into a shoving match with Albert Gudmundsson. He'll miss next Saturday's away game against Torino. Antoine Bernede and Abdou Harroui will handle the role sans him.