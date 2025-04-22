Tomas Suslov News: Sends in three crosses in Roma game

Suslov (thigh) had three crosses (zero accurate) and two clearances and drew two fouls in 33 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Suslov returned from a three-week absence and saw fairly robust playing time but lacked touch in his deliveries and didn't contribute in other offensive stats. He had tallied at least two tackles and one interception in his previous four appearances, totaling 13 (10 won) and six, respectively. Instead, he has posted three shots (one on target) and three chances created in his last five outings.