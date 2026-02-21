Tomas Suslov headshot

Tomas Suslov News: Subs in late against Sassuolo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Suslov (knee) had two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners and committed one foul in eight minutes in Friday's 3-0 loss to Sassuolo.

Suslov took a couple of corner kicks in his first appearance of the season after recovering from a major knee injury. He'll look to gradually increase his minutes while he works his way back to full fitness, and Verona navigate several injury concerns at the position.

