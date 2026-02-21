Tomas Suslov News: Subs in late against Sassuolo
Suslov (knee) had two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners and committed one foul in eight minutes in Friday's 3-0 loss to Sassuolo.
Suslov took a couple of corner kicks in his first appearance of the season after recovering from a major knee injury. He'll look to gradually increase his minutes while he works his way back to full fitness, and Verona navigate several injury concerns at the position.
