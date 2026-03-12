Tomas Totland headshot

Tomas Totland Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Totland (leg) rejoined the squad in training sessions Thursday but is not expected to play Saturday against LAFC, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.

Totland is getting close to full health after logging just 28 minutes on the field this year and missing the last game due to injury. The defender will eventually strengthen his team's depth as a backup for Conrad Wallem on the right flank.

Tomas Totland
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Totland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Totland See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024