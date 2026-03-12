Tomas Totland Injury: Returns to practice
Totland (leg) rejoined the squad in training sessions Thursday but is not expected to play Saturday against LAFC, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.
Totland is getting close to full health after logging just 28 minutes on the field this year and missing the last game due to injury. The defender will eventually strengthen his team's depth as a backup for Conrad Wallem on the right flank.
