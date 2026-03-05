Tomas Totland Injury: Set for absence

Totland (leg) is expected to be sidelined "for a little bit" as his injury continues to be assessed, according to coach Yoann Damet, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.

Totland suffered an injury during his last appearance off the bench and could now be out for a short period, although it will depend on his recovery. He's the second right-back option behind Conrad Wallem, who should continue to get plenty of minutes on the field while Totland is out.