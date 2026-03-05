Tomas Totland headshot

Tomas Totland Injury: Set for absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Totland (leg) is expected to be sidelined "for a little bit" as his injury continues to be assessed, according to coach Yoann Damet, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.

Totland suffered an injury during his last appearance off the bench and could now be out for a short period, although it will depend on his recovery. He's the second right-back option behind Conrad Wallem, who should continue to get plenty of minutes on the field while Totland is out.

Tomas Totland
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Totland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Totland See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024