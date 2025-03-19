Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Totland headshot

Tomas Totland Injury: Sidelined for several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Totland was forced off Saturday's clash with Seattle due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least one month, St. Louis Today reports.

Totland left the pitch in the 67th minute after suffering a hamstring injury against the Sounders. The Norwegian defender was one of the most used players for St. Louis last season with nearly 2,500 minutes and was expected to have a similar role this year. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Tomas Ostrak potentially seeing more playing time after replacing him on Saturday.

Tomas Totland
St. Louis City SC
