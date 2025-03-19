Tomas Totland Injury: Sidelined for several weeks
Totland was forced off Saturday's clash with Seattle due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least one month, St. Louis Today reports.
Totland left the pitch in the 67th minute after suffering a hamstring injury against the Sounders. The Norwegian defender was one of the most used players for St. Louis last season with nearly 2,500 minutes and was expected to have a similar role this year. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Tomas Ostrak potentially seeing more playing time after replacing him on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now