Tomas Totland Injury: Suffers apparent injury

Totland came off the bench in Sunday's loss to San Diego, slotting in for Rafael Santos on the left side, but his cameo was cut short when he had to signal for a sub in the 72nd minute. The defender appeared to tweak something after tracking back on a defensive sprint and couldn't continue, bringing his shift to an abrupt halt. He's expected to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the severity of the knock and whether it'll sideline him. Fortunately for St. Louis, his potential absence shouldn't shake up the starting XI, as Totland is projected to remain in a rotational role moving forward.