Tomas Totland headshot

Tomas Totland News: Assists on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Totland assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Totland set up Simon Becher's second goal of the game in the 58th minute. Totland recorded 21 passes and contributed defensively with two clearances, two tackles and an interception. He has now set up three goals across the last four games and St. Louis have gone on to win those games.

Tomas Totland
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Totland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomas Totland See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 485
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024