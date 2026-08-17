Tomas Totland News: Assists on Saturday

Totland assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Totland set up Simon Becher's second goal of the game in the 58th minute. Totland recorded 21 passes and contributed defensively with two clearances, two tackles and an interception. He has now set up three goals across the last four games and St. Louis have gone on to win those games.