Tomas Totland News: Leads match in crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Totland recorded two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Totland served on the right flank of the midfield Saturday, leading to a high amount of crosses despite the goalless draw, leading the match with his seven crosses. He also had some contributions in the defense, adding one clearance, an interception and two tackles won. He started in 28 of his 30 appearances last campaign and should continue in that role.

