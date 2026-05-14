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Tomas Totland News: Nets opener in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Totland scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Totland fired St. Louis in front just four minutes into Wednesday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, cashing in on the game's first real look as a quick-hitting counter left LAFC's back line scrambling before they could settle in at Energizer Park. The Norwegian wing-back also put in a strong defensive shift with a season-high three tackles and four clearances while chipping in one chance created. It marked his first goal contribution of the season and he now looks locked in as the go-to option on the left flank after starting each of his last four appearances for St. Louis City.

Tomas Totland
St. Louis City SC
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