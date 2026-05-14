Tomas Totland News: Nets opener in victory

Totland scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Totland fired St. Louis in front just four minutes into Wednesday's 2-1 home win over LAFC, cashing in on the game's first real look as a quick-hitting counter left LAFC's back line scrambling before they could settle in at Energizer Park. The Norwegian wing-back also put in a strong defensive shift with a season-high three tackles and four clearances while chipping in one chance created. It marked his first goal contribution of the season and he now looks locked in as the go-to option on the left flank after starting each of his last four appearances for St. Louis City.