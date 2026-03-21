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Tomas Totland News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Totland (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with New England.

Totland is back on the bench for Saturday's clash after missing out with a leg issue. He returned to training last week, and he's now back available. Totland is a backup to Conrad Wallem and isn't a big option barring injury or major fatigue in the second half.

Tomas Totland
St. Louis City SC
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