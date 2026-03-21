Tomas Totland News: Option off bench
Totland (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with New England.
Totland is back on the bench for Saturday's clash after missing out with a leg issue. He returned to training last week, and he's now back available. Totland is a backup to Conrad Wallem and isn't a big option barring injury or major fatigue in the second half.
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