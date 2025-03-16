Tomas Totland News: Picks up hamstring injury
Totland (hamstring) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with Seattle.
Totland picked up the injury in the 67th minute and was forced off. The defender was replaced by Tomas Ostrak, who could be in line for a larger role on the right flank if the injury is serious. Totland will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and his availability for their next contest against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now