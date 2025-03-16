Fantasy Soccer
Tomas Totland News: Picks up hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Totland (hamstring) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with Seattle.

Totland picked up the injury in the 67th minute and was forced off. The defender was replaced by Tomas Ostrak, who could be in line for a larger role on the right flank if the injury is serious. Totland will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and his availability for their next contest against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Tomas Totland
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
